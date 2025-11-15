Rousseau Excellent, But Bloomington's Empty-Net Goal Silences Landers, 3-1

Bloomington, IL - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped, 3-1, to the Bloomington Bison Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Iowa goaltender William Rousseau made a season-high 35 saves and allowed two goals. Bloomington captain Eddie Matsushima scored an empty-net goal with 9.5 seconds to go to stave off an Iowa comeback.

Bloomington scored twice in the first period. Brett Budgell opened the scoring on the power play halfway through the first. Parker Gavlas doubled the lead on a rebound at the left post with 3:42 to go in the opening frame.

Iowa's lone goal came from Matt Sop, unassisted, at 2:43 of the second on a shot from the left goal post to put Iowa down a goal, 2-1.

Dryden McKay blocked eight in the third period and 19 shots for his second win of the season.

The Heartlanders are home Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington for Stick it to Cancer Night, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union.







