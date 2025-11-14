Orlando Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Dustin Geregach from Norfolk

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today they have acquired defenseman Dustin Geregach (GAIR-uh-GATCH) from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Alex Tonge.

Geregach, 24, has appeared in eight games this season for the Ads, scoring two points with 24 penalty minutes and a minus-4 rating.

The McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania native signed his first professional contract during the 2024-25 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, when he scored 13 points (2g-11a) in 18 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman played four seasons of Division I College Hockey at Mercyhurst University. In 117 games, Geregach tallied 55 points (14g-41a) with 59 penalty minutes.







