Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Dyllan Gill to Syracuse Crunch; Crunch Recall Chris Harpur

Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Dyllan Gill from the Orlando Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the Crunch have recalled defenseman Chris Harpur from loan to the Solar Bears.

Gill, 21, has appeared in nine games this season for Orlando, scoring three points (1g-2a) and leading the team with a plus-3 rating.

He skated in 24 games with the Crunch last season, scoring two goals and two assists. He also appeared in 27 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring 24 points (6g-18a) and winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL Champions.

During his junior career, Gill appeared in 212 QMJHL with Moncton and Rouyn-Noranda, tallying 113 points (21g-92a).

Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Harpur, 29, has appeared in nine games this season with Orlando, posting three assists and a plus-2 rating. In 163 ECHL games, the Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has scored 36 points (7g-29a) and earned 134 penalty minutes. In 30 career games with the Crunch over two seasons, Harpur tallied seven assists and 18 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in June of 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. He set the program record for most games played in school history, while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.







ECHL Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.