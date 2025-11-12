Swamp Rabbits Set New Attendance Record in "School Day Game"

Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits host a record crowd at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits set a franchise attendance record with 10,852 students and teachers in Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their annual "School Day Game", presented by AFL. The team fell to the Florida Everblades by a 5-0 score on Wednesday morning, ending a four-game winning streak. The previous attendance record was 10,037 on October 12, 2018 against the Toledo Walleye.

For a fifth time in the last six games, the Swamp Rabbits and their opponent went scoreless through 20 minutes of play. Isaiah Saville stopped all 13 shots he saw in the opening frame for the Swamp Rabbits, while Dave Tendeck, in net for Florida, turned away all eight he faced.

The Everblades used quick strike scoring in the second to pull away and not look back. Just 1:24 into the second, Oliver Chau got the Everblades on the board with a net-front drive, and was followed up 45 seconds later by Oliver Cooper slamming a rebound in the low slot past Saville to quickly put Florida up 2-0. Jesse Lansdell tripled the advantage at 3-0 at 6:23, quickly succeeded by Craig Needham 2:23 later at 8:46. Carson Gicewicz blasted a one-timer on the power play to end the scoring run with 7:20 left in the frame to balloon the advantage to 5-0. The Swamp Rabbits had an answer in the third period, but Austin Saint's goal was waved off after review for goaltender interference. The team didn't have an answer for Florida or Dave Tendeck, who stopped 10 shots in the second and a baker's dozen in the third for a 31-save shutout and a 5-0 Everblades win.

Isaiah Saville stopped 35 of 40 shots in 40:00 of his start (3-2-0-0). He was replaced at the start of the third period by Mattias Sholl, who staved off all three shots he saw in 20:00 of relief.

The Swamp Rabbits rematch the Everblades Friday, November 14th, for "Blue Collar Night", presented by Harrison's. Puck drop for "the hardest working game of the year" is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

