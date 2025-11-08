Tim Rego Sent to the Swamp Rabbits from Reign

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie defenseman Tim Rego has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Reign.

Rego joins the Swamp Rabbits having played in his first two career AHL games with the Reign earlier this season. The 6'0", 190-pound blue-liner first skated in the AHL on October 24th at Abbotsford, going +2 in a 5-2 win over the defending Calder Cup Champions. He later factored in a 4-2 loss at San Jose on November 1st.

From Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego, 25, turned pro with the Swamp Rabbits on assignment, making his debut on April 4th at Jacksonville. Two nights later, he earned his first career points, both assists, at home against South Carolina. His leap to the pro ranks came after his last NCAA season with Cornell University, where he smashed all career-highs across the board with 8 goals, 16 assists, and 24 points in 36 games. His efforts helped the Big Red with their NCAA Tournament first round upset over #2 national seed Michigan State. The team fell in a heartbreaker in the Toledo Regional Final in overtime to Boston University, 3-2, a game in which Rego had a pair of assists and a +1 rating. Lifetime, he registered 14 goals, 40 assists, and 54 points in 136 games with the Big Red over four seasons, helping the team win the 2024 ECAC Championship. Prior to going to college, Rego played a pair of seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point-per-game with 77 (29g-48ast) in 72 games, garnering 2020 South All-Rookie and All-Star Team recognitions.

