Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 9th - Game 9/72

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (5-2-1-0, 11 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play their second home game of the season at Santander Arena on Sunday, November 9th at 3:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivières Lions (4-2-0-1, 9 pts).

Enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates), $1 kids tickets, plus a Superb Owl promotional game, featuring a celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl and appearance from the Red Creek Wildlife Center Barred Owl, Cookie.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game nine of the regular season having earned a point in six of their eight games played (5-2-1-0). Previously, Reading dropped their home opener against Trois-Rivières, 2-1, on Saturday, November 8th after they took four of a possible six points through a three-in-three weekend between two wins in Worcester of Friday, October 31st, 2-1, and Saturday, November 1st, 5-1, before suffering a loss on Sunday, November 2nd at Maine, 5-1.

Forward Brandon Saiegon leads the Royals in goal (4) while he ties Massimo Rizzo for the team lead in points (9).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières has opened their regular season 4-2-0-1, 9 points and have earned a point in three of their last four games (2-1-0-1). Before defeating the Royals, 2-1, on Saturday, November 8th, the Lions dropped their last two games in a three-in-three weekend series against the Greensboro Gargoyles, taking three of a possible six points with their lone win earned in the series opener on Friday, October 31st, 6-3.

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (80-51-17). 2024-25 Trois-Rivières leading scorer Anthony Beauregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP) ties defenseman Darick Louis-Jean for the team-lead in points (6) while forward Isaac Dufort leads the Lions in goals (3).

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

