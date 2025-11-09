K-Wings Overtaken by Walleye, Split Home & Home Series
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-5-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell in the back half of the home-and-home battle against the Toledo Walleye (4-2-0-0) Saturday at Huntington Center, 5-2.
Kalamazoo took the early advantage in a back-and-forth battle. After a brilliant save by Hunter Vorva, the K-Wings turned defense into offense, breaking out on a three-on-three rush. Antonio Venuto (1) threaded a pass to Zach Okabe (4), who found a weaving Quinn Preston (2) in stride. Preston finished the play with a quick strike from above the crease to give the K-Wings the early lead at the 8:08 mark.
In response, Toledo found the back of the net twice, once at the 10:37 mark and again at the 18:17 mark, taking a 2-1 lead to the first intermission.
Kalamazoo responded in the second to knot the game, as rookie Hunter Strand (1) notched his first career point by corralling a loose puck on the boards and finding an open Kylor Wall (3) at the top of the left circle. Wall then laced a pass to Okabe (3), jamming backdoor with a nudge of the puck inside the right bar at the 9:09 mark.
Unfortunately, with 1:04 left in the period, the Walleye retook the lead. Toledo then added a tally 2:28 into the third period and scored an empty net goal with 21 seconds left to end regulation, despite the K-Wings outshooting the Walleye 10-4 in the frame.
Rookie goaltender Luke Pavicich (0-1-0-0) impressed in net for Kalamazoo, taking over for the final two periods after starting goaltender Hunter Vorva left the game with a lower-body injury. Pavicich went 14 for 16 in his 37 minutes, and the K-Wings went three for three on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings are back in action tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EST versus the Bloomington Bison (3-3-1-1) at Wings Event Center. It's Sunday Funday at the barn with face painting and sign-making stations for the entire family.
