Gargoyles Fight Hard But Wheeling Takes Game 3, 2-1

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles battled hard to even things up midway through the second period, but the Wheeling Nailers pulled ahead with a shorthanded goal in the third to secure a 2-1 win Saturday night at First Horizon Coliseum in Game 3 of the series.

Wheeling struck early, taking a 1-0 lead just minutes into the opening frame and carrying that advantage into the first intermission.

Greensboro responded late in the second period with a rush from Zach Faremouth. Anthony Rinaldi snapped a quick shot past Wheeling goaltender Jake Smith, knotting the game at 1-1.

The Gargoyles pressed for the go-ahead goal in the third, generating several quality chances on the man advantage, but the Nailers capitalized short handed as Zach Urdahl buried Wheeling's second goal of the night to give his team a 2-1 lead. Wheeling held off two minutes of extra attacker pressure from the Gargoyles and ended the game with a 2-1 victory.

"When it's not going your way, you have to find ways to get pucks to the net and battle in front," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We've been moving the puck really well, but if it stays on the outside, nothing comes of it. Our guys need to understand what it takes to get inside." He continued, " it's tough with a young team. It's hard when you don't have the experience. That's one of the hard things of starting an expansion franchise."

Jake Elmer was shaken up on a hit late in the third where Demetirios Koumontzis emerged as an unexpected enforcer. Playing in his 100th career game Koumontzis noted, "to see a teammate go down like that, it's not okay, especially on home ice... In that point of the game where we're down a goal, just trying to get the team going and hopefully it will bring the team closer."

The series between Greensboro and Wheeling wrapped up Saturday night. The Gargoyles return home next week with a three-game home series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, beginning Thursday, November 13.







