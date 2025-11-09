Royals Welcome over 5,000 to Home Opener, Fall Short to Lions, 2-1

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (5-2-1-0, 11 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (4-2-0-1, 9 PTS), 2-1, in front of a crowd of 5,086 at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8th in their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-2-0-0) suffered the loss in goal Reading with 31 saves on 33 shots faced while Trois-Rivières netminder Benjamin Gaudreau (3-1-0-1) earned the win in goal with 35 saves on 36 shots faced.

The Lions scored first 9:42 into the game on a deflection by Will Dinnen (2) from Tommy Cormier and Jacob Dion. Brandon Saigeon (4) responded for the Royals 14:33 into the second period to tie the score, 1-1.

Knotted up entering the second period, the Lions restored their one-goal lead at 10:05 on a goal by Riley Kidney (2) from Cormier, his second helper in the game. The Royals failed to convert with an extra attacker on the ice and suffered their second regulation loss of the season, 2-1.

The Royals are at home on November 9th for their second home game of the season at Santander Arena at 3:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières.

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







ECHL Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.