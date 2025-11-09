Admirals Score OT Victory over Adirondack on Cancer Night
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals made it two in a row on Saturday night, grinding out a 3-2 overtime win against the Adirondack Thunder on Fight Cancer Night at Norfolk Scope.
Isaac Poulter got the start once again and was solid between the pipes, stopping 21 of 23 shots to help Norfolk pick up its second straight win.
It looked like the Admirals struck early when Kristóf Papp buried a shot just over a minute into the game, but after review, the goal was waved off. That didn't slow them down for long. A few shifts later, Kevin Conley ripped one from the slot to officially open the scoring and notch his first goal as an Admiral since being reassigned from the Manitoba Moose. Norfolk carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission, outshooting Adirondack 7-5.
The Thunder tilted the ice their way for much of the second period and were rewarded when Jimmy Dowd Jr. got a lucky bounce to tie the game 1-1. But with the clock winding down, Conley struck again, this time firing a wrister from the left circle with 13 seconds left in the period to give Norfolk a 2-1 edge heading into the third.
Adirondack answered early in the final frame when Dowd Jr. scored his second of the night from the blue line to make it 2-2. The Admirals had a golden chance to win it late with a 5-on-3 power play, but couldn't find the back of the net, sending things to overtime.
In the extra frame, David Jankowski played hero, scoring his first goal as an Admiral to send the Scope crowd into celebration and cap off an emotional Fight Cancer Night with a thrilling 3-2 win.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - K. Conley (2 goals, +1)
2. NOR - D. Jankowski (OT Game-winning goal)
3. ADK - J. Dowd Jr. (2 goals, +2)
Next Up
The Admirals and Thunder wrap up their three-game weekend set on Sunday afternoon inside Norfolk Scope. Norfolk will be back on local television, airing live on The Spot 27 Norfolk, with puck drop scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2025
- Gargoyles Fight Hard But Wheeling Takes Game 3, 2-1 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Ghost Pirates Fall in Overtime Triller - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Fuel Win the Weekend with 3-1 Victory on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Outlast Orlando for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 9th - Game 9/72 - Reading Royals
- Komets Take Down Everblades in a Shootout - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Overtaken by Walleye, Split Home & Home Series - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Welcome over 5,000 to Home Opener, Fall Short to Lions, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Roy, Kelly Tally First Professional Goals in 5-2 Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Matier Exterminates Ghost Pirates in Thrilling 2-1 Overtime Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Handle Icemen, 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Score OT Victory over Adirondack on Cancer Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Fall in Shootout After Big Third Period Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Top Mavericks 2-1 to Close out Week with Two Points - Idaho Steelheads
- Jimmy Dowd Jr. Scores Twice in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Rip off Five Unanswered, Win on Veterans Appreciation Night - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Sweep Gargoyles for 500th Road Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Drop Saturday Matchup 8-1 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Vanroboys Recalled to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Five Goal Second Periods Gives Mariners Blowout Win in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Can't Complete Sweep as Rapid City Takes Saturday Contest 5-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- O'Brien Nets Hat Trick and Heartlanders Stomp Cincinnati, 8-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 8 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Forward Ilya Tsulygin - Bloomington Bison
- Tim Rego Sent to the Swamp Rabbits from Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Poisson & Koskenvuo, K-Wings Sign Goaltender Pavicich - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Eye Win over Komets on Military Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Score OT Victory over Adirondack on Cancer Night
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack
- Manitoba Moose Assign Forward Kevin Conley and Defenseman Dawson Barteaux to the Admirals
- Admirals Secure Point, Fall in OT against Wheeling
- Admirals Late Comeback Falls Short In Wheeling