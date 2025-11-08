ECHL Transactions - November 8

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 8, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Noah Kane, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Greg Smith, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Bloomington:

Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Brenden Datema, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jesper Solomon Frisell, D Placed on Reserve

Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Callum Tung, G Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Braeden Kressler, F Assigned from Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs

Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zack Trott, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Florida:

Add Kade Landry, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Trevor Janicke, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dru Krebs, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Murphy, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Jordan Biro, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Gabe Blanchard, D Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Tim Rego, D Assigned by Ontario

Delete Jordan Power, D Placed on Reserve

Add Dante Sheriff, F Activated from Reserve

Iowa:

Add Mike Koster, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Scott Ratzlaff, G Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Luke Pavacich, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Spencer Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Delete Nick Poisson, F Recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Add David Cotton, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Jace Isley, F Activated from Reserve

Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Bast, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Connor McMenamin, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete John Fusco, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Toledo:

Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Placed on Reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve

Add Liam Souliere, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Carter Gylander, G Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wheeling:

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on Reserve

Add Logan Neaton, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on Reserve 11/7

Worcester:

Delete Porter Schachle, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Calle Odelius, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders







