ECHL Transactions - November 8
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 8, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Noah Kane, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Greg Smith, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Conner Hutchison, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Bloomington:
Add Ilya Tsulygin, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Brenden Datema, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jesper Solomon Frisell, D Placed on Reserve
Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Callum Tung, G Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Braeden Kressler, F Assigned from Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs
Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Zack Trott, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Florida:
Add Kade Landry, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Zach Berzolla, D Recalled by Springfield
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Trevor Janicke, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dru Krebs, D Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Murphy, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Jordan Biro, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Gabe Blanchard, D Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Tim Rego, D Assigned by Ontario
Delete Jordan Power, D Placed on Reserve
Add Dante Sheriff, F Activated from Reserve
Iowa:
Add Mike Koster, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Scott Ratzlaff, G Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Luke Pavacich, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Spencer Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Delete Nick Poisson, F Recalled by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
Add David Cotton, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Jace Isley, F Activated from Reserve
Delete German Yavash, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Bast, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Connor McMenamin, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Artem Kulakov, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Klimek, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete John Fusco, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Toledo:
Add Jed Pietila, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Palocsik, D Placed on Reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve
Add Liam Souliere, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Carter Gylander, G Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Wheeling:
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on Reserve
Add Logan Neaton, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on Reserve 11/7
Worcester:
Delete Porter Schachle, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Calle Odelius, D Assigned from Bridgeport by New York Islanders
