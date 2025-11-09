Jimmy Dowd Jr. Scores Twice in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jeremy Hanzel

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Jeremy Hanzel(Adirondack Thunder)

NORFOLK - Jimmy Dowd Jr. scored twice, but it wasn't enough for Adirondack Thunder as the Norfolk Admirals scraped out a 3-2 overtime win with a power-play goal on Saturday night in front of 4,702 at Scope Arena.

Norfolk scored the lone goal of the first period as Kevin Conley had the puck bounce off him at the top of the crease and into the net behind Jeremy Brodeur for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Conley's first with assists from Ben Zloty and Matt Crasa at the 7:42 mark and the Admirals took that lead into the first intermission.

Adirondack answered back in the second period as Jimmy Dowd Jr. scored his first professional goal to tie the game at the 14:59 mark. Dowd took the puck and sent a shot past goaltender Isaac Poulter with assists from Dylan Wendt and Matt Salhany to even the score 1-1.

Kevin Conley scored his second of the night after the Admirals were awarded a late power play in the second period. Conley sent a shot over the right shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur with just over 16 seconds left in the period. Assists were credited to Ben Zloty and Dawson Barteaux and Norfolk led 2-1 heading to the third.

Jimmy Dowd Jr. tied the game at two with his second goal of the game at 5:12 of the third period on a blast from the point that beat Isaac Poulter through traffic. Dylan Wendt picked up his second assist of the night, and Jeremy Hanzel was awarded the other helpers to even the game 2-2.

After the Admirals were awarded a double minor power play towards the end of regulation, David Jankowski slipped the puck inside the post from the side of the crease for the extra point and the overtime win, 3-2.

The Thunder return to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday, November 14 as they face the Reading Royals. Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light through the end of the first period.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.