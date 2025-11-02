Thunder Down Mariners in Shootout 3-2
Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
PORTLAND - Jeremy Brodeur made 38 saves and Dan Ebrahim scored in regulation and put in the shootout winner for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-2 victory over the Maine Mariners inside Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night.
After no scoring in the first period, the Thunder took a 1-0 lead as Dan Ebrahim sent a hard wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Brad Arvanitis from the bottom of the right circle for his first of the year. Brannon McManus and Pierson Brandon were awarded the assists at 9:30 of the second period. Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the third period with the shots even at 22.
In a wild third period, Maine tied the game on a hopping puck in front of the net that bounced over the goal line at 5:28 courtesy of Lynden McCallum for his first of the year. Jacob Perrault and Loke Johansson were awarded the assists to even the game 1-1.
The Mariners took a one-goal lead with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 12:31 of the third period. Hemstrom took the puck in the neutral zone and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his first of the year from Jaxon Bellamy to take a 2-1 lead.
Shortly after, Adirondack responded on the same power play to tie the game at two. Justin Taylor tipped in a Brannon McManus shot at 13:11 of the third for his second of the year. McManus and Dylan Wendt were credited with the assists to eventually force overtime.
The game went to a shootout and Brannon McManus and Dan Ebrahim both scored to secure the additional point and a three-point weekend with a 3-2 victory.
Jeremy Brodeur denied 38 of 40 shots in the win.
