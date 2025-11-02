Steelheads Lose Second Straight in 5-2 Defeat to Knight Monsters

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







The Idaho Steelheads (4-4-0-0) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (5-3-0-0) 5-2 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads now gear up for three games next week in Kansas City, starting with a Kid's Day Game on Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. MT.

The Steelheads opened the scoring early in the first when Angus McDonell lit the lamp for his first ECHL and professional goal. His goal came seven minutes into the contest on a feed from Mitch Wahl from below the dots and he beat Jordan Papirny short side to score the goal. Nine minutes later, Tahoe tied the contest 1-1 at 16:30 as Mike O'Leary netted a seeing-eye shot on the front half of a four-minute power play. Just 28 seconds later Luke Adam gave Tahoe another power play tally when he put home a rebound from another point shot right in front of Steelheads goaltender Beni Halasz.

Just under two minutes into the second period Steelheads captain Nick Canade tied the game once more after a scramble in front to get his second goal of the season. The tie was short-lived, however, as in a span of four minutes, Tahoe netted two more goals to make it 4-2. First, Trent Swick rocketed a shot from the right circle past Halasz. Then Sloan Stanick struck from the left faceoff dot to give the Knight Monsters their two-goal lead. Cody Laskosky extended the Tahoe lead further to 5-2 at 17:05 as he received a pass from Adam Pitters and deposited it into the right corner.

Neither team scored in the third period despite 12 penalty minutes handed out between the two teams, and Tahoe collected another 5-2 win.

Beni Halasz made 25 saves in his ECHL debut while collecting the loss, and Jordan Papirny made 37 saves in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Mike O'Leary (TAH, 1-1-2, +1, 1 shot)

2) Casey Bailey (TAH, 0-2-2, +1, 5 shots)

3) Jordan Papirny (TAH, 37 saves, win)

Stay up to date on all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AMK KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.