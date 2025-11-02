Steelheads Lose Second Straight in 5-2 Defeat to Knight Monsters
Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
The Idaho Steelheads (4-4-0-0) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (5-3-0-0) 5-2 on Saturday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads now gear up for three games next week in Kansas City, starting with a Kid's Day Game on Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. MT.
The Steelheads opened the scoring early in the first when Angus McDonell lit the lamp for his first ECHL and professional goal. His goal came seven minutes into the contest on a feed from Mitch Wahl from below the dots and he beat Jordan Papirny short side to score the goal. Nine minutes later, Tahoe tied the contest 1-1 at 16:30 as Mike O'Leary netted a seeing-eye shot on the front half of a four-minute power play. Just 28 seconds later Luke Adam gave Tahoe another power play tally when he put home a rebound from another point shot right in front of Steelheads goaltender Beni Halasz.
Just under two minutes into the second period Steelheads captain Nick Canade tied the game once more after a scramble in front to get his second goal of the season. The tie was short-lived, however, as in a span of four minutes, Tahoe netted two more goals to make it 4-2. First, Trent Swick rocketed a shot from the right circle past Halasz. Then Sloan Stanick struck from the left faceoff dot to give the Knight Monsters their two-goal lead. Cody Laskosky extended the Tahoe lead further to 5-2 at 17:05 as he received a pass from Adam Pitters and deposited it into the right corner.
Neither team scored in the third period despite 12 penalty minutes handed out between the two teams, and Tahoe collected another 5-2 win.
Beni Halasz made 25 saves in his ECHL debut while collecting the loss, and Jordan Papirny made 37 saves in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Mike O'Leary (TAH, 1-1-2, +1, 1 shot)
2) Casey Bailey (TAH, 0-2-2, +1, 5 shots)
3) Jordan Papirny (TAH, 37 saves, win)
Stay up to date on all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AMK KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025
- Steelheads Lose Second Straight in 5-2 Defeat to Knight Monsters - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Steal Rubber Match from Steelheads, 5-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Complete Another Late Comeback, Defeat Bison, 5-4, in OT - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Comes Back to Defeat Rush, 6-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Edged, 4-3, by Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Sholl's First Pro Shutout Give Swamp Rabbits a Weekend Sweep - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sellout Crowd Treated to Home-Opening Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Earn Point in Cincinnati - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Score Three Short-Handed Goals in Home-Opener Win - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Edged in Overtime on Saturday Night, 3-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Fall to Toledo After Crucial Second Period - Indy Fuel
- Savannah Drops Road Opener - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Late Comeback Falls Short In Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- South Carolina Falls to Greenville, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fast Start Helps Oilers to Back-To-Back Wins over Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Fall to Komets, 2-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Saturday Game Ends with 5-1 Railers Loss to Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Down Mariners in Shootout 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Pick up Another Shutout Win on the Road - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Extend Point Streak to Four in Shootout Loss - Maine Mariners
- Third Period Comeback Brings Gargoyles' First Win in Franchise History - Greensboro Gargoyles
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Bring Back Jones, Add Raymond - Maine Mariners
- 6'4" Defenseman Artem Guryev Assigned to Reading by Philadelphia - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Military Night with the Americans - Allen Americans
- Blades Face Thunder to Start November - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Hold off Everblades for 2-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Lose Second Straight in 5-2 Defeat to Knight Monsters
- Steelheads Fall, 5-2, to Knight Monsters in Halloween Battle
- Steelheads Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars
- Steelheads Down Knight Monsters 5-2 in Midweek Clash
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 2