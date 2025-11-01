Game Day Preview: Military Night with the Americans

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series tonight against the Rapid City Rush at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center

Halloween Night: The Americans won their first home game of the season on Friday night beating the Rapid City Rush 3-2 in North Texas. It was the Americans first home win of the season and first win since October 18th in Wichita. The Americans never trailed in this one taking leads of 2-0 and 3-2. The Rush battled back to tie the game in the second period, but the Americans responded quickly with the go-ahead and eventual game winner. It was the first time the Americans had a lead in regulation this season

Crone on the Board: Former ECHL MVP Hank Crone scored his first goal of the season on Friday night extending his point streak to two games. Crone's goal 90 seconds into the third period turned out to be the game winner for Allen. Crone also scored the other Americans game winning goal this season in Wichita in a shootout. He has a goal and an assist over his last two games.

Marco the Magnificent Marco Costantini was the best player on the ice again for the Americans stopping 37 of 39 Rapid City shots on goal. Through three starts this season, he has stopped 116 of 121 shots faced. His numbers remain among the best in the league with 1.99 goals against average and a 0.950 save percentage.

Blanked Again: The Americans have not scored a power play goal since October 18th in Wichita. Allen went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Sir Anthony: Americans defenseman Anthony Costantini scored his first goal of the season on Friday night and first goal since the 2023-2024 season. The other Costantini had five shots on goal, one behind the leader Hank Crone

From the Affiliation: Forward Danny Katic has been reassigned to the Americans by the Ottawa Senators from their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Overall: 2-2-1

Home: 1-2-1

Away: 1-0

Last 10: 2-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Matt Register

Assists: (2) Sam Sedley and two others

Points: (4) Spencer Asuchak

+/- (1) Thomas Caron and four others

PIM's (8) Thomas Caron and Spencer Asuchak

Rapid City Rush:

Overall: 3-3

Away: 1-1

Last 10: 3-3

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (4) Blake Bennett

Assists: (5) Ryan Wagner

Points: (6) Blake Bennett

+/-: (+4) Xavier Bernard and three others

PIM's (10) Blake Bennett

