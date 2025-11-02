Knight Monsters Steal Rubber Match from Steelheads, 5-2

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, took two out of three games on the road against the Idaho Steelheads with a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

In the first period, Idaho opened the scoring as Angus MacDonell scored his first of the season to give the Steelheads a 1-0 advantage. However, two power play goals from the Knight Monsters by Mike O'Leary and Luke Adam gave Tahoe a 2-1 lead after the first 20 minutes of play.

In period number two, Idaho captain Nick Canade tied the game in the opening two minutes of action, but the rest of the period was all Knight Monsters. Trent Swick would score just 32 seconds later to give the Knight Monsters a 3-2 lead. Reigning ECHL Player of the Week Sloan Stanick scored at the 6:20 mark to make it 4-2, and with a goal in the final three minutes of the middle frame from Cody Laskosky, Tahoe took a 5-2 lead into the final 20.

In the third, Jordan Papirny battled in between the pipes, as he pitched a third-period shutout to give the Knight Monsters a 5-2 victory, and put them in first place in the Mountain Division.

Tahoe is back in action on the road on Wednesday, November 5, as they take on the Rapid City Rush. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

