Walleye Score Three Short-Handed Goals in Home-Opener Win

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye won their 2025-26 home opener over the Indy Fuel by a score of 6-2 at the Huntington Center. Three of Toledo's goals came short-handed, Chad Hillebrand and Will Hillman each recorded two goals on the night (Hillman's first two of his pro career), Nolan Moyle scored his fourth goal of the season, and Carter Gylander stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

How it Happened:

Chad Hillebrand wasted no time at all and kicked off the scoring for Toledo 37 seconds into the first period, scoring is third goal of the season in his third game in a row. Assists on the goal were credited to Tanner Dickinson and Brandon Hawkins. Hawkins has now recorded points in all four games so far this season.

Indy struck back with five minutes left in the first, scoring a goal of their own to tie the game. Neither team was penalized in the first period, and Toledo led Indy 13-8 in shots on goal.

Toledo took the first penalty of the game with a slash at 6:24, wasting no time and scoring the team's fourth short-handed goal of the season. Will Hillman scored 40 seconds into the period for his first goal of the season, assisted by Nick Andrews and Nolan Moyle. Andrews and Moyle both have points in all four games of the season. Chad Hillebrand followed up with another short-handed goal 21 seconds later on a breakaway, his second goal of the night, fourth goal of the year, and Toledo's fifth short-handed goal in four games.

Nolan Moyle tacked on Toledo's fourth goal at the 12:53 mark, scoring his fourth goal of the season. This goal makes Moyle the only skater in Walleye history to begin a season with a goal in each of the team's first four games. Denis Smirnov and Riley McCourt each got assists. Indy fired back immediately with a score of their own, netting their second goal of the game 23 seconds later.

Toledo got their first chance at a power play with 3:55 to go in the second period, converting on the opportunity. Sam Craggs buried a shot with 36 seconds to go in the power play for his first goal of the season. Jordan Ernst and Nick Andrews each got assists on the goal, the second assist of the game for Andrews. Toledo finished the second period leading Indy in shots 29-17 and leading the game 5-2.

Toledo got another shot at a power play at the 3:28 mark of the third period, as Chad Hillebrand was tripped up on a breakaway. Indy took another penalty, leading to 51 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey in favor of Toledo. Indy killed off both penalties. Toledo got another power play chance at the 9:18 mark of the third but could not take advantage of it.

Will Hillman put the final nail in the coffin with Toledo's third short-handed goal, his second of the year and unassisted. Toledo finished the game with 51 shots on goal over Indy's 25.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Chad Hillebrand, TOL (2 G, +2)

2 - F Will Hillman, TOL (2 G, First Pro Goals)

3 - G Carter Gylander, TOL (23 SV, .920 SV%)

What's Next:

The Walleye have six days off before traveling to Kalamazoo to take on the Wings for the first time this season on Friday, November 7th. Toledo saw Kalamazoo in two preseason contests, splitting the two games. Toledo and Kalamazoo faced off 10 times in the 2024-25 season, posting a 7-2-1-0 record against the K-Wings. Puck drop for Friday's contest is set for 7:00 PM EST







ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.