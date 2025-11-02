Mariners Extend Point Streak to Four in Shootout Loss

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins extended their point streak to four games (2-0-1-1) in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was the second consecutive night that the two teams played a shootout.

After a scoreless opening period, Adirondack's Dan Ebrahim broke the 0-0 tie midway through the second. Taking a long pass from Brandon McManus, Ebrahim was able to beat Brad Arvanitis' stick side from a sharp angle to put the Thunder up 1-0 at 9:30. For the second night in a row, Adirondack carried a 1-0 lead into the third.

Maine's Lynden McCallum tied the game at 5:28 of the third with his first goal of the season, finding a rebound off of Jeremy Brodeur - a goal that was reviewed but upheld. The Mariners moved into the lead at 12:31 on a shorthanded breakaway goal from Linus Hemstrom, but Adirondack immediately re-tied the game on the ensuing power play. For the second night in a row, the teams played overtime.

A Jacob Perreault penalty in OT forced the Mariners into a tough penalty kill but they were able to survive, eventually outshooting Adirondack 6-3 in the extra frame, but failing to find the game winner. In the shootout, McManus and Ebrahim scored for the Thunder, while Brodeur stopped Perreault and Brooklyn Kalmikov to cap off a 38-save night.

The Mariners (3-1-1-1) remain on home ice to finish the weekend with a 3:00 puck drop against the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon. It's the annual Military Appreciation Night, featuring the first specialty jerseys of the seasons, available on auction via DASH until 5 PM Sunday.

