ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Iowa's William Rousseau has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #73, Fort Wayne at Iowa, on Oct. 31.

Rousseau is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for spearing at 14:00 of the first period.

Rousseau will miss Iowa's game vs. Fort Wayne tonight (Nov. 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.