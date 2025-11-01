6'4" Defenseman Artem Guryev Assigned to Reading by Philadelphia

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned to Reading by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Guryev, 22, has skated in four of Lehigh Valley's nine games to open the 2025-26 season, registering two penalty minutes and a -1 rating. A fifth round, 135th overall selection of San Jose in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Guryev has logged 11 points (4g-7a) and 113 penalty minutes across 91 professional career games. Across 56 ECHL career games with the Wichita Thunder, the Moskva, Russia native recorded seven points (2g-5a) and 30 penalty minutes. As a rookie in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, he recorded four points (2g-2a) and 81 penalty minutes in 31 games.

The 6'4", 209-pound, left shot blue-liner was acquired by Philadelphia from San Jose as part of the October 5th trade that sent Guryev and forward Carl Grundstrom to Philadelphia in exchange for Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round draft selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Guryev joins forward Massimo Rizzo as the two NHL (PHI) contracted players on Reading current roster.

