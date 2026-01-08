Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Perets, 25, has registered a 7-4-1 record, 3.74 goals-against average and .889 save-percentage in 13 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's fifth loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley, after he made his lone start for Phantoms following his first recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Prior to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.
Across 74 ECHL career games, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted a 37-27-5 record, 2.97 GAA, .901 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In six AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-2-1 with a 3.71 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes in relief stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.
Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).
