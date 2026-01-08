Gladiators Weekly: Home & Home with the Ghost Pirates

Duluth, GA - Riding a five-game winning streak into this weekend's action, the Atlanta Gladiators meet the Savannah Ghost Pirates for a home & home series; with Friday night's game at Gas South Arena and Saturday night's game at Enmarket Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Savannah Ghost Pirates at Atlanta Gladiators - Friday, January 9th at 7:10 PM EST Atlanta Gladiators at Savannah Ghost Pirates - Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 PM EST

The Gladiators meet the Ghost Pirates for the first time since November 8th, when Jack Matier scored the overtime winner in a thrilling 2-1 win at Enmarket Arena. These two teams were supposed to meet at Gas South Arena on December 27th and 28th at Gas South Arena, but those games were postponed to a later date due to the work stoppage. Friday's game will be the third of eleven meetings this season, with Atlanta having won the first two matchups.

GLADIATORS REPRESENTED WELL AT ALL-STAR CLASSIC

This week it was announced that goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter, forward Jack O'Brien, and head coach Matt Ginn will all represent the Gladiators at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen TX, on January 19. Atlanta is the only team to have two players named to the All-Star Classic roster (O'Brien was voted as Iowa's All-Star representative prior to being traded to Atlanta).

Semptimphelter, under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, is 11-3-0 in 14 appearances with the Gladiators, and leads the ECHL with a 1.44 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage, and 1 shutout. The 23-year-old goaltender was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month for December and has allowed two or less goals in all but one of his 14 starts.

O'Brien was acquired in a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders on 12/29 and has scored a goal in each of his first two games with the Gladiators, bringing his season total to 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 27 games. At the time of the trade, the 22-year-old forward was Iowa's leading point and goal scorer; and has since become Atlanta's leading goal scorer.

In his first season as Gladiators head coach, Ginn has led the team to a 21-6-0 record. He originally joined Atlanta's staff last season, serving as an assistant coach under Derek Nesbitt. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Ginn spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. In his first season with Manchester in 2022-23, Ginn guided the team to a 22-28-4 record - an improvement from the prior season that helped the Storm qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Storm continued to improve under Ginn in 2023-24, posting a 27-20-7 record for 61 points, qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season as Ginn earned the EIHL's Coach of the Year Award. A goaltender during his playing days, Ginn appeared in 90 games with the Gladiators from 2015-18 posting a record of 38-41-5.

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

The Gladiators have three more home games during the month of January with a variety of fun themes for the whole family to enjoy! Click each game below for tickets!

Military Night presented by VyStar Credit Union | Gladiators vs Ghost Pirates - Friday, January 9th at 7:10 PM

The Gladiators honor those who serve with powerful in-game tributes and recognition of local heroes. A proud night of gratitude, unity, and Gladiators hockey. Click HERE to purchase a ticket package that includes a Challenge Coin - a special keepsake to mark this meaningful night!

Frosty Boots & Country Roots presented by Wendy's | Gladiators vs Swamp Rabbits - Sunday, January 18th at 3:10 PM

Boots, hats, and hockey! Southern charm hits the ice with country tunes, themed activations, cozy vibes, and winter fun. Don't miss this festive night!

Sensory Friendly Game | Gladiators vs Swamp Rabbits - Monday, January 19th at 1:10 PM

A welcoming night for fans with sensory sensitivities. Features include lower volume, no goal horn, dimmed lights, quiet zones, and a calm, inclusive experience.

RECAP OF LAST WEEK:

Friday, January 2nd - Atlanta 7, Greenville 4

The Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 7-4 in a barn burner for the ages at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Orzeck struck first for Atlanta on the power play, followed by Yoder's 1st of the year to make it 2-0. Greenville scored from Polino to make it 2-1, before a ranged bomb from Less made it 3-1 Atlanta before the end of the first. Both teams scored three times in the second period, with Gladiators goals from Young, Denomie, and O'Brien to make it 6-4 at the end of two. Young tacked on the empty net goal as the Gladiators went on to win their fourth straight and improve to 20-6. Haider stopped a career high 41 shots going 41/45 while Sholl stopped 23/29. Atlanta went 1/4 on the power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill. It was the second time the Gladiators have scored 7 goals in a game this season.

Saturday, January 3rd - Greensboro 0, Atlanta 3

The Gladiators defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles 3-0 in the first ever meeting between the two clubs. The first period was scoreless and was followed by a second period that saw Jack O'Brien score his second goal as a Gladiator in his second game with the club and Ethan Scardina score his third of the year to give the Gladiators a 2-0 lead. In the third, T.J. Semptimphelter had to leave the game due to an equipment issue that led to Ethan Haider going 6/6 in relief in about 7:30 of game time. Joey Cipollone buried an empty netter to seal the victory at 3-0. Atlanta went 0/4 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill. T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 30/30 and Ethan Haider stopped 6/6 in the combined shutout win over Greensboro. Statistically, because the two goaltenders combined for the shutout, the shutout belongs to the Gladiators as a team rather than to the individuals.

TEAM NOTES

The Gladiators are averaging 1.96 goals against per game - the lowest figure in the ECHL. Atlanta is the only team in the ECHL to average under two goals against per game.

The Gladiators best defensive period so far this season is the first period, having outscored their opponents 24-13 in the first period this season for a +11 goal differential. Only Maine (12) has allowed fewer first period goals this season.

Atlanta's best scoring period has been the third period, having outscored opponents 32-19 in the third period this season for a +13 goal differential.

The Gladiators have done an exceptional job of striking first in games this season, having scored first in 19 out of 27 games so far (~70%), with a record of 17-2 when they do so. The Gladiators have also scored first in five straight games and have won all of them. They have also won eleven straight games when scoring first.

Gas South Arena has been an unconquerable fortress this season, with the Gladiators having gone 12-2 at home so far this season for an .857 win percentage at home. Atlanta has also won 7 straight home games, with their last loss at home coming to the South Carolina Stingrays on 11/23/25, a 3-2 loss. South Carolina and Greenville are the only two teams to have beaten the Gladiators at home this season. In addition to winning at home, the Gladiators penalty kill at home has been one of the league's best, having gone 31/35 operating at 88.6%, (4th in the ECHL).

PLAYER NOTES

Alex Young: Has 2g and 2a in his last three games for a 3 game point streak.

Chad Nychuk: Is 5th amongst ECHL defensemen in points with 24 and 3rd in assists with 21. He is 2nd in +/- with a +20 rating.

Jack O'Brien: Has 2g in his first two games as a Gladiator, including the game winning goal on Saturday vs Greensboro. His 6 power play goals (all scored with Iowa) are tied for 3rd most in the ECHL.

Nolan Orzeck: Scored 1g and 1a in his Gladiators debut Friday at Greenville for his first multi-point game this season.

Cody Sylvester: Played in his 650th professional game on Saturday. He has scored 241 goals, and 303 assists for 544 points in his professional career.

T.J. Semptimphelter: Is third amongst goaltenders in save percentage (.947), and goals against average (1.44). He is tied for third in wins amongst goaltenders with Allen's Marco Costantini (11). Semptimphelter has won his last seven starts dating back to 11/29 and was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month for December.

Ethan Haider: Made a career high 41 saves on Friday at Greenville in the 7-4 win, stopping 41/45. Haider is tied for fourth in the ECHL in wins among goaltenders with 10 and has won his last two starts.

TRANSACTION REPORT

12/29/25 - F Jack O'Brien and D Nolan Orzeck were acquired by Atlanta (ECHL) via TRADE with Iowa (ECHL) for D Anthony Firriolo and D Jack Robilotti

12/30/25 - F Louis Boudon was SUSPENDED by Atlanta (ECHL) and SIGNED in Finland with Jukurit (Liiga)

12/31/25 - F Isak Walther was LOANED to Milwaukee (AHL) by Atlanta (ECHL)

1/7/25 - F Derek Gentile was SIGNED by Atlanta (ECHL) to an SPC

ATLANTA GLADIATORS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Jack O'Brien - 13

Assists: Chad Nychuk - 21

Points: Alex Young - 25

+/-: Chad Nychuk - +20

Penalty Minutes: Ryan Conroy - 42

Power Play Goals: Jack O'Brien - 6

Power Play Assists: Chad Nychuk - 6

Shorthanded Goals: Seven tied

Points per Game: Alex Young - .93

Wins: T.J. Semptimphelter - 11

GAA: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1.44

Save Percentage: T.J. Semptimphelter - .947

Shutouts: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1

ATLANTA GLADIATORS ROSTER

Forwards (13): Ryley Appelt, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Carson Denomie, Ryan Francis, Derek Gentile, Mike McNamee, Peter Morgan, Ryan Nolan, Jack O'Brien, Ethan Scardina, Cody Sylvester, Alex Young

Defensemen (8): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Chad Nychuk, Nolan Orzeck, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders (2): Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Hockey Operations Staff:

Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations: Matt Ginn

Assistant Coach: Zach Vinnell

Equipment Manager: Ben Ellis

Athletic Trainer: Nick Nelson

The Atlanta Gladiators are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals; and have been supplying professional hockey and family friendly entertainment to the greater Atlanta area since 2003. Join the Gladiators in battle - get your tickets!







