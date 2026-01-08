Atlanta's Ginn, Toledo's Mikesch Earn Coaching Roles for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Matt Ginn of the Atlanta Gladiators and Pat Mikesch of the Toledo Walleye have earned the right serve as coaches for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Ginn and Mikesch receive the coaching honors by virtue of their teams having the top winning percentage in their respective conference through games of Dec. 21. The two will also be joined behind the benches by Allen head coach, Steve Martinson.

In is first season as Gladiators head coach, Ginn has led the team to a 21-6-0 record. He originally joined Atlanta's staff last season, serving as an assistant coach under Derek Nesbitt. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Ginn spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. In his first season with Manchester in 2022-23, Ginn guided the team to a 22-28-4 record - an improvement from the prior season that helped the Storm qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Storm continued to improve under Ginn in 2023-24, posting a 27-20-7 record for 61 points, qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season as Ginn earned the EIHL's Coach of the Year Award. A goaltender during his playing days, Ginn appeared in 90 games with the Gladiators from 2015-18 posting a record of 38-41-5.

Mikesch, in his third season as the club's coach, has led Toledo to a 19-5-4 record this season. Last season, Mikesch led the Walleye to the Kelly Cup Finals for the third time in five postseasons and the Conference Finals for the fifth consecutive postseason. He previously was head coach and general manager of the United States Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers from 2014-22, compiling an overall record of 214-200-48. From 2011-14, he was Green Bay's assistant coach under the direction of head coach Derek Lalonde, who went on to serve as the Walleye's head coach from 2014-16. While at Green Bay, he coached and assisted in the development of nearly 30 players who were drafted by the NHL, including Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Schmaltz, Jordan Schmaltz, Andrew Peeke, Andy Welinski, Mason Lohrei, and Gustav Olofsson. Prior to joining Green Bay, Mikesch was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Michigan Tech University, from 2004-11. The 52-year-old had a nine-year professional playing career, which included two stints in the ECHL. He had five goals in four games with the Louisville RiverFrogs in 1995-96 and posted 60 points (23g-37a) in 45 games with the Florida Everblades in 1998-99. He also skated for Kentucky and New Haven in the American Hockey League and Orlando in the International Hockey League, in addition to seeing time in leagues in Germany. During his collegiate career at Michigan Tech, Mikesch recorded 169 points (57g-112a) in 153 games from 1992-96.

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.







ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.