TrueTimber Named "Official Camo" Sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(INMAN, S.C.) - TrueTimber, the world's best-selling camo brand, is excited to announce its partnership with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign. As the Swamp Rabbits' official camo sponsor, TrueTimber is the title sponsor of the all-new Conservation Night on Jan. 10.

"The Swamp Rabbits are proud to welcome TrueTimber as an official partner and look forward to an exciting night ahead with the debut of the SHADOWBARK jerseys and an official camo line of team apparel," said Greenville Swamp Rabbits President Tim Vieira. "TrueTimber is a perfect partner - a fast-paced, adrenaline embracing brand, with roots here in the Upstate - matched by the intensity and grit of professional AA hockey, committed to serving the local community. We can't wait to see our fans and members of the community proudly wear TrueTimber Swamp Rabbits apparel as we move forward in the season."

Conservation Night will center around an exciting matchup between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the South Carolina Stingrays at the Bon Secours Wellness Areana, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 10. The Swamp Rabbits will take to the ice wearing camouflage jerseys designed with TrueTimber's SHADOWBARK camo pattern. These limited-edition jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefitting Conservation Night co-sponsor and TrueTimber's corporate partner the South Carolina Waterfowl Association (SCWA). Fans in attendance will get the first look at limited-edition Swamp Rabbits and TrueTimber merchandise that will debut at the game.

"TrueTimber is excited to work with and support the Greenville Swamp Rabbits," said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. "This partnership is a great opportunity to collaborate with a strong local organization and connect with fans who value the outdoors and conservation in a new space. We're proud to be a part of Conservation Night, and we're looking forward to a great turn out."

TrueTimber was announced as the official camo sponsor for the Swamp Rabbits earlier this season. As the sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits' white helmets, the new TrueTimber helmet sticker was debuted on Nov. 8.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment between TrueTimber and the Swamps Rabbits to community engagement and conservation. To learn more about Conservation Night and to buy tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

