Mariners Add Wanner, Underwood

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday that defenseman Max Wanner has been re-assigned to Maine from Providence. In addition, defenseman Michael Underwood was re-signed.

A 22-year-old defenseman from Estevan, Saskatchewan, Wanner was acquired by the Bruins from the Edmonton Oilers in the Trent Frederic trade last March. After skating in 15 games for the P-Bruins last season, he's appeared in seven Providence contests in 2025-26.

Wanner was drafted by Edmonton in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, 212th overall. The 6'3, 200-pound blue liner played for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, putting up a 30-point season in 2022-23. Prior to his trade to the Bruins, he appeared in 90 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Wanner looks to make his ECHL debut with the Mariners.

Underwood returns for his second season with the Mariners, after appearing in 67 games in 2024-25. A 27-year-old blue liner from Bloomfield Hills, MI, Underwood registered five assists in his first full professional season. Prior to Maine, he played three games for the Utah Grizzlies as well as three in the American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles.

Underwood played NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University and Michigan State.

The Mariners travel to Reading, PA for three games against the Reading Royals this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, January 16th for a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers and Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The second of two Portland Pirates Nights is Saturday, January 17th at 6 PM, also against Worcester.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.