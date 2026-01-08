Mariners Add Wanner, Underwood
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday that defenseman Max Wanner has been re-assigned to Maine from Providence. In addition, defenseman Michael Underwood was re-signed.
A 22-year-old defenseman from Estevan, Saskatchewan, Wanner was acquired by the Bruins from the Edmonton Oilers in the Trent Frederic trade last March. After skating in 15 games for the P-Bruins last season, he's appeared in seven Providence contests in 2025-26.
Wanner was drafted by Edmonton in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, 212th overall. The 6'3, 200-pound blue liner played for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, putting up a 30-point season in 2022-23. Prior to his trade to the Bruins, he appeared in 90 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Wanner looks to make his ECHL debut with the Mariners.
Underwood returns for his second season with the Mariners, after appearing in 67 games in 2024-25. A 27-year-old blue liner from Bloomfield Hills, MI, Underwood registered five assists in his first full professional season. Prior to Maine, he played three games for the Utah Grizzlies as well as three in the American Hockey League with the Colorado Eagles.
Underwood played NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University and Michigan State.
The Mariners travel to Reading, PA for three games against the Reading Royals this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, January 16th for a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers and Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The second of two Portland Pirates Nights is Saturday, January 17th at 6 PM, also against Worcester.
Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026
- Mariners Add Wanner, Underwood - Maine Mariners
- Chase Pauls and Mitchell Smith, the First Responder Sons of the Rapid City Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Gladiators Weekly: Home & Home with the Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Milo Roelens Reassigned to Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay Lightning; Spencer Kersten Recalled by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Yaniv Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL All Star Classic Coaches Announced - Allen Americans
- Atlanta's Ginn, Toledo's Mikesch Earn Coaching Roles for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Mikesch Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Staff - Toledo Walleye
- Matt Ginn Earns Coaching Role for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Shawn Kennedy - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Julien Reassigned to Norfolk from Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Bryce Montgomery Joins Gargoyles, Reassigned by Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers News & Notes - January 8, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate - Reading Royals
- Huard Loaned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading - Reading Royals
- TrueTimber Named "Official Camo" Sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Tie Game in Third But Fall 5-3 in Opener against Idaho - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Rally from Three Down to Beat Wichita - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Lead the League - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Top Gargoyles 5-3 in First-Ever Meeting - Idaho Steelheads
- MacDonald's Three Points Help Bison Clip Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Railers Drop 4-1 Wednesday Night Decision to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.