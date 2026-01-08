Huard Loaned to Savannah

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced Thursday that defenseman Colton Huard has been loaned to the club from its AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

Huard, 25, is in his first full professional season and has appeared in 18 games with Charlotte, recording three goals and one assist.

The Foothill Ranch, California native spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire prior to turning professional, skating in 134 games and totaling 14 goals and 53 assists.

The Ghost Pirates return home tonight for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.