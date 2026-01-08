Jacob Julien Reassigned to Norfolk from Manitoba Moose
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned forward Jacob Julien to the Norfolk Admirals from the Manitoba Moose.
Julien, 21, joins Norfolk on their road trip to Glens Falls, NY for a two-game weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder. The London, ONT native spent three seasons with the OHL's London Knights and won back-to-back Memorial Cups in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons where he totaled 132 points in 132 regular season games and 37 points in 35 playoff games during those two championship seasons. Julien was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets #146 overall in the 5th round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed his NHL Entry Level Contract over this past offseason.
Julien is scheduled to make his professional debut this weekend against Adirondack and will wear #13 for the Admirals.
The Admirals are in Glens Falls, NY this weekend for their only road games in the month of January for a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder at Harding Mazzotti Arena Friday and Saturday night at 7:00pm. Catch all the Admirals action on FloHockey and listen along on Mixlr with Nick Gimbel on the Norfolk Admirals Broadcast Network.
