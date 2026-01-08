ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tulsa's Michaelian fined, suspended

Tulsa's Justin Michaelian has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #485, Tulsa at Kansas City, on Jan. 7.

Michaelian is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 18:56 of the second period.

Michaelian will miss Tulsa's game at Kansas City on Jan. 9.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Idaho's Dodero fined, suspended

Idaho's Charlie Dodero has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #483, Greensboro at Idaho, on Jan. 7.

Dodero is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 14:10 of the third period.

Dodero will miss Idaho's games vs. Greensboro on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.

Wichita's Rask fined, suspended

Wichita's Tian Rask has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #481, Wichita at Allen, on Jan. 7.

Rask is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his boarding infraction at 3:12 of the first period.

Rask will miss Wichita's games at Allen (Jan. 9) and vs. Allen (Jan. 10).

