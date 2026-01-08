Milo Roelens Reassigned to Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay Lightning; Spencer Kersten Recalled by Syracuse Crunch
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, forward Spencer Kersten has been recalled by the Syracuse Crunch from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Roelens, 22, is tied for second on the team with 11 goals and fifth in point scoring with 18 this season. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 45 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 21 points (12g-9a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 36 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting eight points (6g-2a).
Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.
Kersten, 25, is second in ECHL scoring and leads the Solar Bears in goals (15), assists (19), and points (34). In 98 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 95 points (42g-53a). Kersten has also appeared in 11 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.
Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
