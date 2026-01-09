Ghost Pirates Win Third Straight, Top Solar Bears 4-1
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday night.
Savannah opened the scoring 7:00 into the first period when Josh Davies finished a rebound off a shot from Keaton Pehrson to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Reece Vitelli earned the secondary assist on the play.
The Ghost Pirates added to their lead later in the period as Matt Koopman buried a rebound off another Pehrson attempt, making it 2-0. Evan Nause recorded the secondary assist, and Savannah carried the two-goal advantage into the first intermission.
Savannah continued its strong play in the second period when Logan Drevitch capitalized on a feed from Colton Huard to extend the lead to 3-0. Bryce Brodzinski picked up the secondary assist, stretching his point streak to four games.
Orlando broke the shutout with 10:30 remaining in the third period when Cole Kodsi wristed a shot from the high slot to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Koopman sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:10 remaining, his second tally of the night, to give Savannah the 4-1 final.
Vinnie Purpura earned the win in net for the Ghost Pirates, stopping 23 of 24 shots. Jon Gillies made 25 saves on 28 shots for Orlando.
The Ghost Pirates travel to Atlanta on Friday night to face the Gladiators. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
