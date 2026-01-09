ECHL Transactions - January 8
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 8, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Garrett Devine, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Lord-Anthony Grissom, D (from Iowa)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Quinn Warmuth, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Bloomington:
Delete Cooper Moore, D Recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Sim, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies 1/6
Delete Sam Stevens, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies 1/6
Delete Ryan Kirwan, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies 1/6
Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Carabin, D Traded to Tahoe
Fort Wayne:
Add Parker Rutherford, G Added as EBUG (AM)
Delete Parker Rutherford, G Released as EBUG (PM)
Greensboro:
Add Bryce Montgomery, D Assigned from Chicago Wolves by Carolina
Delete David Gagnon, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Add Colton Leiter, D Activated from IR 14 Day 1/7
Add Logan Nelson, F Activated from IR 14 Day 1/7
Greenville:
Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F Recalled by Ontario
Maine:
Add Max Wanner, D Assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Michael Underwood, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Michael Underwood, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Nick Anderson, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Norfolk:
Add Jacob Julien, F Assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Delete Marko Reifenberger, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from Reserve
Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse
Delete Milo Roelens, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brady Keeper, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Delete Michael Simpson, G Recalled by Charlotte
Add Colton Huard, D Assigned by Charlotte
Delete Noah Carroll, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Delete Garrett Pyke, D Recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Nick Carabin, D Acquired from Cincinnati
Wheeling:
Add Mike Posma, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Wichita:
Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve
