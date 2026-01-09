ECHL Transactions - January 8

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 8, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Garrett Devine, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Lord-Anthony Grissom, D (from Iowa)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Quinn Warmuth, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Bloomington:

Delete Cooper Moore, D Recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Sim, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies 1/6

Delete Sam Stevens, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies 1/6

Delete Ryan Kirwan, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies 1/6

Add Nick Carabin, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Carabin, D Traded to Tahoe

Fort Wayne:

Add Parker Rutherford, G Added as EBUG (AM)

Delete Parker Rutherford, G Released as EBUG (PM)

Greensboro:

Add Bryce Montgomery, D Assigned from Chicago Wolves by Carolina

Delete David Gagnon, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Add Colton Leiter, D Activated from IR 14 Day 1/7

Add Logan Nelson, F Activated from IR 14 Day 1/7

Greenville:

Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F Recalled by Ontario

Maine:

Add Max Wanner, D Assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Michael Underwood, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Michael Underwood, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Nick Anderson, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Norfolk:

Add Jacob Julien, F Assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Marko Reifenberger, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from Reserve

Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse

Delete Milo Roelens, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brady Keeper, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Delete Michael Simpson, G Recalled by Charlotte

Add Colton Huard, D Assigned by Charlotte

Delete Noah Carroll, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Delete Garrett Pyke, D Recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Nick Carabin, D Acquired from Cincinnati

Wheeling:

Add Mike Posma, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Wichita:

Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve







