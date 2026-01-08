Mikesch Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Staff

Published on January 8, 2026

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye are proud to announce the selection of head coach Pat Mikesch to the ECHL's 2026 Western Conference All-Star Team.

The third-year Walleye bench boss has now earned back-to-back All-Star selections. Mikesch, 52, is 111-36-24 during his Toledo tenure. The Michigan native is the second Walleye head coach and the fifth overall Toledo head coach to be selected. He joins three-time selection Dan Watson (2017, 2019, 2022) as the lone Walleye coaches, as well as the only Toledo coaches with multiple selections. Three former Storm head coaches have been selected previously: Claude Noel (2003), Greg Puhlaski (1998), and Chris McSorley (1994). Mikesch joined the Walleye after previously spending 11 years as a coach for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, including an eight-year run as the head coach (2014-15 to 2021-22) from 2011-12 to 2021-22, and previously serving as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Michigan Tech for seven seasons from 2004-05 to 2010-11. He has guided the Walleye to Western Conference Final appearances in each of his first two seasons, as well as a trip to the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals, posting a 23-12 record in the postseason.

As a player, Mikesch played 111 AHL games in two seasons between Kentucky and New Haven (22G, 43A, 65Pts, 103PIMS, -8); 49 ECHL games in two seasons between Louisville and Florida (28G, 37A, 65Pts, 67PIMS, +26), while serving as the Everblades' captain in his last ECHL season in 1998-99. Aside from one season with the IHL's Orlando Solar Bears in 1997-98 (64GP, 6G, 23A, 29Pts, 46PIMS, +3), he finished his pro career in Germany, playing five seasons between three teams (Iserlohner, Kassel & DEG Metro) in two leagues (DEL, Germany2), totaling 225 points (74G, 151A), 384 penalty minutes, and a +16 in 271 games. Prior to turning pro, Mikesch played four seasons at Michigan Tech, collecting 169 points (57G, 112A) and 276 penalty minutes in 153 collegiate games.

Previous Toledo Walleye All-Star Selections

2025: F Brandon Hawkins, F Tyler Spezia, Coach Pat Mikesch

2024: F Brandon Hawkins

2023: G Sebastian Cossa, D Gordi Myer

2022: F TJ Hensick, Coach Dan Watson

2020: F Josh Kestner

2019 (Host): D Marcus Crawford, D Sean Federow, G Kaden Fulcher, F TJ Hensick, F AJ Jenks, F Justin Kea, F Daniel Leavens, F Bryan Moore, G Pat Nagle, F Charlie O'Conner, D Matt Register, F Dylan Sadowy, D Connor Schmidt, F Hunter Smith, D Samuel Thibault, F Jordan Topping, D Zach Urban, F Greg Wolfe, F Trevor Yates, Coach Dan Watson

2018: G Pat Nagle

2017: D Nolan Zajac, Coach Dan Watson

2015: F Tyler Barnes

2013: F Willie Coetzee

2011: F Andy Bohmbach

2010: D J.C. Sawyer, F Maxime Tanguay

Previous Toledo Storm All-Star Selections

2007: F Jamie Tardif

2006: D Gerry Burke

2005: D Dan Eberly

2004: F Morten Ask

2003: F Nick Parillo, Coach Claude Noel

2002: F Magnus Nilsson

2001:F James Patterson

2000: F Chris Gignac, F Andrew Williamson

1999: G Matt Mullin, F Andrew Williamson

1998: D Louis Bernard, F Sean Venedam, Coach Greg Puhlaski

1997: D Jason Gladney

1996: D Jason Gladney, F Rick Judson, D Nicolas Perreault, F Dennis Purdie, F Todd Wetzel

1995: D Jim Maher, F Jay Neal

1994: F Rick Judson, D Darren Perkins, Coach Chris McSorley

1993: D Derek Booth, F Alex Hicks, F Jeff Jablonski, D Pat Pylypuik

Toledo Players with Multiple All-Star Selections

Jason Gladney (Storm, 1996-1997)

Brandon Hawkins (Walleye, 2024-2025)

TJ Hensick (Walleye, 2019, 2022)

Rick Judson (Storm, 1994, 1996)

Pat Nagle (Walleye, 2018-2019)

Andrew Williamson (Storm, 1999-2000)

Toledo Coaches with Multiple All-Star Selections

Dan Watson (2017, 2019, 2022)

Pat Mikesch (2025, 2026)







