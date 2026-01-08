Matt Ginn Earns Coaching Role for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2026

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Matt Ginn of the Atlanta Gladiators and Pat Mikesch of the Toledo Walleye have earned the right to serve as coaches for the 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Ginn and Mikesch receive the coaching honors by virtue of their teams having the top winning percentage in their respective conference through games of Dec. 21. The two will also be joined behind the benches by Allen head coach, Steve Martinson.

In his first season as Gladiators head coach, Ginn has led the team to a 21-6-0 record. He originally joined Atlanta's staff last season, serving as an assistant coach under Derek Nesbitt. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Ginn spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. In his first season with Manchester in 2022-23, Ginn guided the team to a 22-28-4 record - an improvement from the prior season that helped the Storm qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Storm continued to improve under Ginn in 2023-24, posting a 27-20-7 record for 61 points, qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season as Ginn earned the EIHL's Coach of the Year Award. A goaltender during his playing days, Ginn appeared in 90 games with the Gladiators from 2015-18 posting a record of 38-41-5.

"It is a huge honor to be selected as the Eastern Conference coach for the All-Star Game," said Ginn. "It is truly reflective of the players and the group that we have here in Atlanta. Their commitment, attention to detail, and drive to be successful is what has helped raise the standard and expectations in Atlanta," he said. He continued to say, "I'm fortunate to get to work with a great group of players and off-ice staff each day and this honor is a testament of their hard work. I'd also like to congratulate T.J. Semptimphelter and Jack O'Brien for being selected as well, it is much deserved recognition for them."

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

