Mavericks Lead the League

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night, Jan. 7, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tulsa opened the scoring at 2:52 of the first period, but Kansas City responded with five goals the rest of the way to secure the victory.

The Mavericks tied the game at 5:31 of the second period on Nolan Sullivan's fifth of the season, assisted by Lucus Sowder and Luke Loheit. Kansas City took its first lead at 10:24 with a power-play goal from Landon McCallum (8), assisted by Marcus Crawford and Sowder, before Tulsa evened the score at 11:52. The Mavericks pulled ahead for good at 2:58 of the third with a second power-play goal, scored by Casey Carreau (10) and assisted by Crawford. Justin Janicke (6) added an even-strength goal at 7:00, and Jackson Jutting (13) sealed the result with an empty-net goal at 19:15. The Mavericks collected their 7th win in a row; the team is now sitting atop the leaderboard in the ECHL.

Kansas City outshot Tulsa 46-30 and finished 2-for-5 on the power play. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine earned the win with 28 saves. The game's three stars were Carreau, Sowder, and McCallum.

The Mavericks return home this Friday at 7:05 p.m., followed by First Responder Theme Night on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.







ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.