Bryce Montgomery Joins Gargoyles, Reassigned by Chicago

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL Chicago Wolves, announced today that defenseman Bryce Montgomery has been reassigned from the AHL and will be joining the team in Boise, ID to finish their road trip.

Montgomery was drafted 170th overall by the Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6-5, 220 pound blue liner is signed to an NHL contract with Carolina. This season, he has appeared in 22 games for the Wolves, recording three assists and touted for his physicality with 43 penalty minutes.

Montgomery turned professional at the start of the 2023-24 season where he played 42 games with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Ontario Hockey League product spent four seasons with the London Knights picking up eight points in 83 contests. Montgomery joined the Wolves for five games last season including his AHL debut. He also played 51 games with the Bloomington Bison, adding 10 points with two goals and eight assists.

The Gargoyles remain west for two more games on Friday and Saturday, January 9-10 against the Steelheads. Both games will be 7:10 pm MST puck drops, 9:10 pm EST. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







