Gargoyles Trade Rinaldi to South Carolina

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today forward Anthony Rinaldi has been traded to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Rinaldi joined the Gargoyles after three seasons overseas, playing for Cergy-Pontoise of the French Ligue Magnus, the Dundee Stars in the EIHL, and Tilburg Trappers in the German3 league. Rinaldi established himself as one of the leading scorers in the Gargoyles lineup, accumulating 26 points in 56 games from 12 goals and 14 assists.

Rinaldi signed his first professional contract with the Kansas City Mavericks at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. After playing his first five games, he was traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he finished the next two seasons. During the 2021-22 season, he received an AHL call up playing six games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Gargoyles thank Anthony for his work establishing the Greensboro Hockey culture over the Gargoyles Inaugural season, and wish him luck in his next adventure with the Stingrays.

Greensboro travels on a three-week, eight-game road trip across Norfolk, VA, Portland, ME, and Allen, TX. When the team returns to Gate City, they welcome Monarchs Weekend in a throwback tribute to the legacy of hockey in Greensboro. Tickets, upcoming schedule, and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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