Mariners Sign UMaine D-Man Brandon Chabrier

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the signing of defenseman Brandon Chabrier on Tuesday. Chabrier joins the Mariners from the University of Maine.

A 6'0, 180-pound defenseman, Chabrier skated in 31 games for the Black Bears this season, registering 12 assists. He was a consistent presence in the UMaine lineup over four years, appearing in at least 28 games each season, totaling 133 contests in his college career. His best season came as a sophomore, when he posted 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) in 37 games.

Prior to college, Chabrier played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League, mostly with the Sioux Falls Stampede, before finishing with the Madison Capitals. Chabrier, 23, is a native of Bayville, NY.

The Mariners have four games in five days this week, beginning on Wednesday night in Glens Falls, NY against the Adirondack Thunder. After visiting Worcester on Friday, they're back home to host the Railers on Saturday at 6 PM for "Pucks and Paws Night" presented by UNUM, followed by a Sunday afternoon contest against the Reading Royals - "Women in Sports Night" at 3 PM.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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