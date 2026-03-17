Hunter Andrew Signs ATO with Swamp Rabbits

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Hunter Andrew has signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the team ahead of the final weekend of the team's franchise record 11-game road trip.

Andrew joins the Swamp Rabbits following his fourth and final season with Canisius College in the NCAA ranks. The 6'0", 180-pound forward logged career-highs in every category with four goals, eight assists, 12 points, and 30 games played.

From Virden, Manitoba, Andrew, 23, completed his time as a Golden Griffin with seven goals and 18 points in 77 games. Along with Swamp Rabbits forward Keaton Mastrodonato, who is currently in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, Andrew was a part of the Canisius squad that won the 2023 AHA Championship and earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament that season, both firsts in a decade. His brother, Tanner, is currently in his first full ECHL season, which has been primarily spent with the Wheeling Nailers.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their franchise record 11-game road trip with a "three-in-three", beginning with a pair of matchups against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Enmarket Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST for both Friday, March 20th, and Saturday, March 21st. The trip concludes Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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