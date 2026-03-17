Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 17, 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Garrett Van Wyhe shoots against the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Garrett Van Wyhe shoots against the Savannah Ghost Pirates(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 36-14-4-4, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, March 12 at Savannah (5-3 W)

Friday, March 13 at South Carolina (5-1 L)

Saturday, March 14 at South Carolina (4-3 W)

Monday, March 16 at Savannah (5-4 W)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 20 vs. Tahoe (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, March 21 vs. Tahoe (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Sunday, March 22 vs. Tahoe (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Kings of the Sea: The Toledo Walleye took three games out of their four-game road trip to the south, facing off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the South Carolina Stingrays twice each. The trip started with a Thursday contest, as the Walleye took down the Ghost Pirates 5-3 with Riley McCourt delivering the game-winning goal, Tanner Dickinson recording three assists, Garrett Van Wyhe scoring twice, and Matt Jurusik stopping 35 of the 38 shots he faced. The Fish fought a tough battle in Friday's game, recording the most penalty minutes (36) in a single game all season, though they lost 5-1 with Will MacKinnon scoring the only goal. The team bounced back and defeated the Stingrays the next day, as Dickinson tied the game with 10 minutes to go to force overtime, and eventually a shootout. Friday's loss snapped Toledo's six-game win streak, and they retaliated by snapping South Carolina's seven-game win streak the next day. The Walleye wrapped up the road trip with a 5-4 win back in Savannah, scoring first and staying ahead in the close contest. Toledo gained six points on the week (80 pts. total), staying three points ahead of Fort Wayne for the division lead while winning eight of their last nine contests.

Ohio Native Thrives in Ohio: Tanner Dickinson played a significant role in each of the team's wins this weekend, showing up when the team needed him most. Dickinson totaled six points on the weekend, including three assists in Thursday's win, scoring the tying goal that would force overtime in Saturday's win, and scoring the game-winning goal 17 seconds after Savannah tied the game at four in Monday's contest. Dickinson is on the verge of his first 20-goal season as a professional, already having the best-scoring season of his pro career with 51 points (which ranks second on the team). Dickinson is one point away from his 100th professional point and is 13 games away from his 200th professional game.

Welcome to Funky Town: Earlier this week, the Toledo Walleye signed 6'3", 230-pound center Reilly Funk to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Funk played in all four games this weekend, scoring his first professional goal on a contested breakaway in Monday's game against Savannah. Funk, the 25-year-old native of Portage, Manitoba, just finished his fifth-year senior season at Bemidji State University, where he played 36 games and recorded 20 points (12 goals, 8 assists). Funk has been with Bemidji State for the past two seasons, playing a total of 72 games for the Beavers, recording 43 total points between 2024-26, including 19 goals and 24 assists, racking up 78 penalty minutes. Prior to transferring to Bemidji State, Funk played at Northern Michigan University for three years, where he recorded three goals, eight assists (11 total points), and 31 penalty minutes in 41 total games as a Wildcat.

Closing In: As the season goes along, Brandon Hawkins continues his chase for the Walleye franchise all-time scoring record. Hawkins needs 6 more points to tie current Walleye leader Shane Berschbach and 7 more points to pass. Hawkins has the potential to do it at the Huntington Center with the team's next six games at home. His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 54 more points to tie that record. Hawkins is currently third in the ECHL in points with 60 (25 goals, 35 assists), trailing Kansas City defenseman Marcus Crawford (75 pts) and Utah rookie Danny Dzhaniyev (63 pts). Hawkins played two games in Grand Rapids this weekend, his first time suiting up for the Griffins. He's previously played in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Rochester Americans, Cleveland Monsters, and Chicago Wolves; totaling 30 games played, three goals, four assists, and 34 penalty minutes.

Migrating Back North: The Walleye will head back home for six consecutive games at the Huntington Center, starting with a three-game weekend series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. This will be Toledo's first-ever matchup against Tahoe, who started play in 2024-25, as the Knight Monsters look to maintain a playoff position in the Mountain Division. Tahoe currently stands fourth in the division with a 29-25-2-3 record (63 pts), five points ahead of fifth-place Wichita (58 pts).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tanner Dickinson (2 G, 4 A, 6 Pts, +3)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Matt Jurusik (2-0-0-0, .905 SV%, 2.83 GAA, 57 SVS)

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ECHL Stories from March 17, 2026

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