Maine Mariners Continue Their March to the Playoffs this Weekend

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, continue a busy week of hockey this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as they close in on a berth to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Now 12-1-1 in their last 14 games, the Mariners visit Worcester on Friday, before returning to home ice for the rest of the weekend. The home games are highlighted by "Pucks & Paws" and "Women in Sports," as the Mariners host Worcester and Reading in key divisional matchups.

Friday night is a 7:05 PM faceoff at DCU Center in Worcester - the Mariners' final road game in the 2025-26 VIP Rivalry Cup. The Mariners have already clinched the annual rivalry trophy with a 2-1 win at Worcester on February 28th, giving them 16 out of the possible 28 points in the 14-game head-to-head. It's the second consecutive season that the Mariners have captured the VIP Rivalry Cup, which has been awarded annually to the winner of the Maine/Worcester season series since 2022, and is sponsored by mutual partner, VIP Tires & Service.

As the Mariners return home for the remainder of the weekend, the puck drops at 6:00 PM on Saturday against the Railers for "Pucks & Paws Night" presented by UNUM. The first 500 fans through the door will receive a pet water bowl, also presented by UNUM. Local animal shelters will be on hand, with informational tables on the concourse.

On Sunday, the Reading Royals come to town for a 3:00 PM faceoff and "Women in Sports Night." Prior to the game, there will be a "Women in Business" panel discussion in the CN Brown Landing, beginning at 1:30 PM. The panel will feature local women business leaders, with the conversation led by Mariners in-arena host Haylee Smith-Rose. Click here to read more about the panelists. The Sports Bra Project will also be accepting donations of new sports bras at the Promotions Port, in exchange for a chuck-a-puck.

All Sunday home games are "Sunday Fun Days," featuring family-friendly activities on the concourse including Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek Facepainting, and Minibar mini golf. Family Four Packs are available for both games, when purchased in advance of game day. They include four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180.

The Mariners (33-16-6-2) lost 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Adirondack, but extended their franchise-best road point streak to nine games (8-0-1) and have points in 13 of their last 14 games overall (12-1-1) dating back to February 13th. They're currently four points behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers, with a game-in-hand, two points ahead of Adirondack for 2nd place, and 15 points clear of the final North Division playoff spot. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 17 - a combination of points gained and points not gained by the fifth place team. (Currently the Trois-Rivieres Lions)







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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