Grizzlies Sign Forward Shawn Kennedy

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Shawn Kennedy.

Kennedy has appeared in 27 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this season, scoring 6 goals and 15 assists in 27 games. Kennedy played at Elmira College from 2020-2024, scoring 45 goals and 54 assists. Kennedy appeared in one game with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers during the 2023-24 season. Kennedy will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies next homestand is on January 16-18 vs Kansas City.







