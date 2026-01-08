Grizzlies Sign Forward Shawn Kennedy
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Shawn Kennedy.
Kennedy has appeared in 27 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls this season, scoring 6 goals and 15 assists in 27 games. Kennedy played at Elmira College from 2020-2024, scoring 45 goals and 54 assists. Kennedy appeared in one game with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers during the 2023-24 season. Kennedy will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies next homestand is on January 16-18 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026
- Atlanta's Ginn, Toledo's Mikesch Earn Coaching Roles for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Mikesch Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Staff - Toledo Walleye
- Matt Ginn Earns Coaching Role for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Shawn Kennedy - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Julien Reassigned to Norfolk from Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Bryce Montgomery Joins Gargoyles, Reassigned by Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers News & Notes - January 8, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate - Reading Royals
- Huard Loaned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading - Reading Royals
- TrueTimber Named "Official Camo" Sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Tie Game in Third But Fall 5-3 in Opener against Idaho - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Rally from Three Down to Beat Wichita - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Lead the League - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Top Gargoyles 5-3 in First-Ever Meeting - Idaho Steelheads
- MacDonald's Three Points Help Bison Clip Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Railers Drop 4-1 Wednesday Night Decision to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.