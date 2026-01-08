Gargoyles Tie Game in Third But Fall 5-3 in Opener against Idaho

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







BOISE, ID - The Greensboro Gargoyles scored twice in the third period to tie the game against the Idaho Steelheads but fell 5-3 in the first of a three game road trip out west.

After the Gargoyles found 11 of the first 15 shots, Brendan Hoffman opened the scoring for Idaho 10:46 into the game. Hoffman assisted the Steelheads second goal as Robbie Holmes gave them a 2-0 lead.

Gargoyles' Captain Logan Nelson returned to the lineup for the first time since November 7, and got Greensboro on the board, cutting the Idaho lead in half assisted by Deni Goure and Trevor Zins. Hoffman found his third point of the game and second goal four minutes later to regain the two-goal Steelheads lead.

"It's good to be back out there with the fellas. When you're out of the lineup it's tough to watch that many games," said Nelson. "I just wanted to make an impact right away, and it obviously feels really nice to score but I'm more worried now about going to get two points on Friday and helping the team find wins."

Greensboro charged into the third period with back to back goals. Ryan Richardson scored 2:53 into the period from Arty Borshyov, taking the puck up the wing and dropping a shoulder to find his own rebound. Anthony Rinaldi tied the game 3-3 at 6:49 as he found a 2-on-1 with Zach Faremouth, taking the shot and sending it bar down. Zach Faremouth picked up his second point in consecutive games on the assist.

The lead lasted just 13 seconds as Jade Miller scored the game winning goal 7:02 into the period. The Gargoyles received a major power play late in the game, but it was cut short with a hooking minor to Goure. The Steelheads finished an empty net goal to cap off the victory with 1:42 remaining in regulation.

"We came out hard and took the play to them, but they came back and that's how it goes with Idaho. They're a good team, they're a hardworking team, very good in transition, they're a team that plays the right way, and they went up, we battled ourselves back, but we gave up a quick one and unfortunately couldn't get one more," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "I thought we had some good performances, and I'm very glad that our Captain is back because he's our engine and he makes our team tick."

The Gargoyles remain west for two more games on Friday and Saturday, January 9-10 against the Steelheads. Both games will be 7:10 pm MST puck drops, 9:10 pm EST. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.