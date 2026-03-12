Biro and Doyle Spend Recess with Students at Lionheart Academy

March 11, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, promote learning through movement. On Thursday afternoon, Gargoyles players Jordan Biro and Braden Doyle spent Tuesday afternoon with Greensboro mascot, Doyle the Gargoyle, at the Lionheart Academy.

The trio spent the afternoon connecting with special needs students at recess, playing basketball and encouraging healthy learning. The school's small class sizes allowed kids to spend close time with the players, gaining a deeper connection to the team and the sport. The players also spent time inside the classroom answering questions about hockey and their jobs as professional athletes, and even conducting an on-camera interview with rising media star, Nolan, who filmed his questions on a camcorder. The players finished their visit signing autographs for their new friends.

The Gargoyles finish their March home-stand with three games against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Riviers Lions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. TNT Analyst and Spittin' Chiclets star Paul Bissonnette will be at the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday as the Gargoyles celebrate Biz's Birthday. Saturday, the Gargoyles will debut their Star Wars specialty jerseys on Star Wars night. Greensboro closes the weekend with a special Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday afternoon, honoring all the fighters, survivors, and loved ones in their battles. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







