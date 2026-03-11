ECHL Transactions - March 11

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 11, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Indy:

Kaleb Tiessen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Max Smolinski, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Ryan Kirwan, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Fort Wayne:

Add Harrison Rees, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jayden Grubbe, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Greensboro:

Delete Drew Kuzma, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Drew Kuzma, F Signed ECHL SPC

Indy:

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve

Add Jeremie Bucheler, D Assigned by Rockford

Delete Nick Grima, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Nikita Borodaenko, F Placed on Reserve

Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Activated from Reserve

Add Dylan Massie, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Yuki Miura, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Evan Dougherty, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Tyler Schleppe, F Placed on Reserve

Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Tyler Schleppe, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Add Hudson Wilson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Delete Colin Felix, D Recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cameron Cook, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G Placed on Reserve

Add Yaniv Perets, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Kurapov, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Nolan Burke, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Artem Kulakov, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Ben Lindberg, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Sloan Stanick, F Placed on Reserve

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Kaelan Taylor, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on Reserve 3/10

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Josh Zinger, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Josh Zinger, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Gino Texter, G Added as EBUG







