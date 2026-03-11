ECHL Transactions - March 11
Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 11, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Indy:
Kaleb Tiessen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Max Smolinski, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Ryan Kirwan, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Fort Wayne:
Add Harrison Rees, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jayden Grubbe, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Greensboro:
Delete Drew Kuzma, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Drew Kuzma, F Signed ECHL SPC
Indy:
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve
Add Jeremie Bucheler, D Assigned by Rockford
Delete Nick Grima, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add Nikita Borodaenko, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Nikita Borodaenko, F Placed on Reserve
Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Activated from Reserve
Add Dylan Massie, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Yuki Miura, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Evan Dougherty, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Tyler Schleppe, F Placed on Reserve
Add Lucas Sowder, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Tyler Schleppe, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Add Hudson Wilson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Delete Colin Felix, D Recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cameron Cook, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G Placed on Reserve
Add Yaniv Perets, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Kurapov, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Nolan Burke, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Artem Kulakov, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Ben Lindberg, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Sloan Stanick, F Placed on Reserve
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Kaelan Taylor, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on Reserve 3/10
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Josh Zinger, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Josh Zinger, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Gino Texter, G Added as EBUG
