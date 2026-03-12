Gargoyles Sign Lindenwood Captain Drew Kuzma to SPC

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed forward Drew Kuzma to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Kuzma is 23-years-old from St. Albert, Alberta. He played junior hockey in the SJHL, split between the Weyburn Red Wings and the Flin Flon Bombers. The 6-foot-6, 219 pound center spent the last four seasons at Lindenwood University where he was recently the team's Captain during the 2025-26 season. Kuzma finished his NCAA career with 31 points (12G-19A) in 116 games. He now joins former Lindenwood teammates David Gagnon and Artyom Borshyov in the Gargoyles lineup.

The Gargoyles finish their March home-stand with three games against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Riviers Lions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. TNT Analyst and Spittin' Chiclets star Paul Bissonnette will be at the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday as the Gargoyles celebrate Biz's Birthday. Saturday, the Gargoyles will debut their Star Wars specialty jerseys on Star Wars night. Greensboro closes the weekend with a special Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday afternoon, honoring all the fighters, survivors, and loved ones in their battles. Tickets and more information for all upcoming Gargoyles games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







