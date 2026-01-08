Americans Rally from Three Down to Beat Wichita

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans center Colton Hargrove

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, opened a four-game series against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and it was a big second period comeback that led the Americans to a 6-4 win over the Wichita Thunder.

Wichita jumped on the Americans for three first period goals to take a 3-0 lead after the first period. Two of those three goals came from Wichita forward Matt Crasa, his third and fourth goals of the season.

The second period was much more to the liking of Americans fans, as they rallied back from down three goals, to all even after 40 minutes of play. Danny Katic (13), Ty Prefontaine (2), Brad Morrison (3) and Brayden Watts (13), all lit the lamp in the middle frame. Watts and Katic remain tied for the team lead with 13 goals each.

The Americans added two more goals in the third period as Colton Hargrove (6), and Colby McAuley put the game away. For McAuley, It was his third goal in the last two games. Colton Hargrove had a goal and an assist. His goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen. His second period helper on Danny Katic's goal was the 200th professional assist of his career.

Hank Crone played in his 200th pro game on Wednesday night. Crone finished the game with three helpers.

Rookie blueliner Ty Prefontaine had his first professional two-point game with a goal and an assist.

Marco Costantini made the start for the Americans and picked up the win. It was his second victory in a row.

The Americans and Thunder play the second game of a four-game series on Friday night in North Texas. Game time is 7:10 PM.

They Said it

Steve Martinson: "We are playing a solid puck possession game. It's a lot of fun to watch the plays on the rush, and the offense is generating big plays."

Ty Prefontaine: "It felt good to contribute and help the team out."

Colton Hargrove: "It was special to get the assist along with a win" (With Isabella Keating, postgame interview)

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Hargrove

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - T. Prefontaine

