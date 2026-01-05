Americans Blast Knight Monsters 5-1

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tahoe Knight Monsters) Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini(Allen Americans, Credit: Tahoe Knight Monsters)

Stateline, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, closed a three-game weekend series on Sunday against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, and it was the Americans coming out on top by a score of 5-1 on at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Americans put two on the board in the opening period. Colby McAuley his seventh of the season on the power play, and Michael Gildon his 9th even strength. The two goals came two minutes apart. The Americans outshot Tahoe 19-13 in the opening frame.

The second period was without any goals, but plenty of shots on net, especially on the Allen side. The Americans put 21 shots on the board in the middle period. 40 total through two periods of play compared to just 19 for the Knight Monsters.

The Americans put the game away in the third period scoring three more times. Danny Katic with his 12th goal of the season, Chase Maxwell with his second of the year, and Colby McAuley with his second of the game and eighth of the year. The Americans put up 23 shots in the third period and a club record 63 shots for the game.

The Americans return home next Wednesday night at 7:10 PM as the Wichita Thunder visit CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Steve Martinson: " Lots of feel-good contributions all through the line up. Our team is built for the series and the playoffs. We are just getting started."

Colby McAuley: "We had to get off to a better start today. We came out flying and got the early jump on them. We knew we had this game in us and it all came together today."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. McAuley

2. ALN - D. Katic

3. ALN - M. Costantini

