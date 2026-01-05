Fuel Close out the Weekend with a Shootout Win

Published on January 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel headed to Kalamazoo to close out their three-game weekend. After fighting a deficit, the game was sent to overtime. The Fuel won in a 12-round shootout.

1ST PERIOD

Lee Lapid took the first penalty of the game at 4:04 for interference, but the Fuel penalty kill stood strong, holding Kalamazoo without a shot on goal.

Kalamazoo's Griffen Ness was assessed the second penalty of the night at 8:50 for hooking. With 32 seconds remaining on the Fuel power play, Eric Martin was called for tripping, creating brief 4-on-4 action. Neither team was able to capitalize with the man advantage.

Jadon Joseph took the next penalty of the period at 17:56 for high-sticking. Wings forward Zach Okabe capitalized on the power play, scoring at 18:40 to give Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead.

Lapid was sent to the box again late in the period, taking a slashing penalty at 19:24 to close out the first.

2ND PERIOD

Lapid started the second period in the box, serving the remainder of his slashing penalty from the first.

Evan Dougherty was assessed a roughing minor at 2:07, but the Fuel were unable to capitalize on the ensuing power play. Quinn Preston was later called for holding, yet Indy again came up empty with the man advantage.

At 8:06, former Fuel forward Colin Bilek broke free on a breakaway and scored to extend Kalamazoo's lead to 2-0.

The Fuel responded at 12:01, as Matt Petgrave found the back of the net with assists from Cody Laskosky and Jadon Joseph to cut the deficit to one.

Wings defenseman David Keefer was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at 14:04. Just as the power play expired, Nick Grima was assessed a delay of game penalty.

Neither team was able to convert on the special teams opportunities.

The second period came to an end with the Fuel outshooting the Wings 24-17.

3RD PERIOD

Things got heated 1:36 into the period when Hunter Strand was assessed an illegal check to the head. Wings forward Bilek and Fuel defenseman Dustin Manz were each handed fighting majors following the altercation.

Tyler Kobryn took the next penalty at 10:35 for goalie interference.

Terry Broadhurst tied the game at the 13-minute mark, with assists from Eric Martin and Will Ennis.

At 16:05, Connor Powell was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The Fuel controlled play throughout regulation, outshooting the Wings 39-24.

OVERTIME

Both teams generated multiple scoring chances, but neither could find the back of the net. At 5:47, Terry Broadhurst was called for a tripping minor. The Fuel penalty kill stood tall, keeping the game scoreless and sending it to a shootout.

SHOOTOUT

Both the Fuel and Wings converted in the opening round of the shootout. The duel extended to 12 total rounds before Nick Grima netted the deciding goal to secure the Fuel victory.







