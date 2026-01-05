Oilers Unlucky as LaFontaine Steals 1-0 Shutout Victory for Mavericks

Published on January 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 1-0 to first-place Kansas City despite outshooting the Mavericks 42-30 at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight game at the BOK Center the opening period concluded with neither team finding the back of the net. Vyacheslav Buteyets made seven halts while Jack LaFontaine turned aside 10 Tulsa chances.

Goaltending continued to be the story in the middle frame. LaFontaine turned in 19 saves in the frame and Buteyets matched his seven-save total from the opening frame to keep the score 0-0 through the opening 40 minutes. Six of Kansas City's shots came in the second half of the period, with four of those six coming on the power play.

The Oilers rang the post five minutes into the final period, causing the puck to roll up the wall. Hudson Wilson sent the puck to Justin Berezowski who created a rebound finished by David Cotton to decide the game with 14:51 remaining.

The Oilers head to Kansas City for the second of four straight meetings between the two clubs on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.