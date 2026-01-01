Oilers See Multi-Goal Lead Erased by Americans in Loss to Allen
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 8-4 to Allen on New Year's Eve at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Colton Hargrove opened the scoring 8:24 in, ripping a power-play blast from the right circle to place the Americans up 1-0. Dylan Fitze leveled the game with his second goal in as many games - a power-play response of his own - exactly 3:30 later. Tyler Poulsen picked up the lone assist on Fitze's strike, the 100th helper of his ECHL career.
Coulson Pitre scored his second in as many games 5:28 into the middle frame, following up on a Josh Nelson rebound to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Jaxsen Wiebe extended Tulsa's lead to 3-1 just 1:02 later, beating David Tendeck top shelf off a two-on-one rush. A second power-play goal for the American's cut the Oilers' lead to 3-2 at the 9:46 mark of regulation. Three unanswered goals in 3:07 put Allen back on top 5-3 at the end of the middle frame.
Easton Armstrong pulled the Oilers within one goal just 38 seconds into the final frame. However, Ty Prefontaine restored a multi-goal Allen lead 59 seconds later, scoring his first of the season to put the Americans up 6-4. Hank Crone scored at th3 4:55 mark of the period and Quinn Warmuth ended the calendar year with Allen's last goal, culminating in an 8-4 Americans win.
The Oilers look to get back in the win column against Iowa, starting 2026 with a 7:05 p.m. battle at the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 2.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more informtion.
